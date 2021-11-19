Susquehanna Bancshares Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $708.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $680.00 to $708.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $695.56.

NYSE TDG opened at $660.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.27. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

