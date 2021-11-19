ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.