Zacks Investment Research Downgrades thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Hold

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

