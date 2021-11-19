AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the October 14th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

AIBRF stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIBRF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

