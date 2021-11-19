Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.00

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 46940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.