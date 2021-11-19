OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.
OMNIQ Company Profile
OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.
