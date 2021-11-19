OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). Analysts predict that OMNIQ will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.