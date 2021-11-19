SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.52

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

