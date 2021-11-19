Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $24.00. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 2,183 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

