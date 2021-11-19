Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up to $35.64

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.64, but opened at $37.20. Valvoline shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 6,265 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after buying an additional 213,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

