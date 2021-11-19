Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Gap Up to $173.98

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.98, but opened at $179.77. Acceleron Pharma shares last traded at $179.84, with a volume of 126,707 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.89.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 139,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

