adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get adidas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.