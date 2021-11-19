Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

