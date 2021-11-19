Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 115.04 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.47.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

