Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 115.04 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.47.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
