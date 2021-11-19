Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.70.

WMT opened at $143.16 on Thursday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.