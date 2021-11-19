Shanta Gold’s (SHG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the stock.

Shares of Shanta Gold stock opened at GBX 11.85 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Shanta Gold’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

