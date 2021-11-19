Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

