Financial Contrast: SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) vs. Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SEMrush and Tamino Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEMrush presently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given SEMrush’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SEMrush is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -0.80% -1.33% -0.80% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and Tamino Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $124.88 million 23.07 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEMrush.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

