EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EPR opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

