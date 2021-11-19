EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.