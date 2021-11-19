Critical Analysis: Grocery Outlet (GO) versus The Competition

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1103 2610 2658 82 2.27

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.12%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Grocery Outlet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 34.55 Grocery Outlet Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 7.04

Grocery Outlet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

Summary

Grocery Outlet rivals beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

