NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NWE opened at $54.75 on Friday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

