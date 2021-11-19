Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UVSP opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

