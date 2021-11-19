ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Increased to Hold at William Blair

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Get ON alerts:

NYSE ONON opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.