Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) to “Hold”

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS VOLT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Volt Information Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $217.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOLT. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,351,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

