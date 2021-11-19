Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.41

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 1939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

