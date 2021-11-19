London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6,828.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,828 ($89.21) and last traded at GBX 6,876 ($89.84), with a volume of 210275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,094 ($92.68).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.21 billion and a PE ratio of 66.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,535.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,645.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

