London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6,828.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,828 ($89.21) and last traded at GBX 6,876 ($89.84), with a volume of 210275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,094 ($92.68).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.21 billion and a PE ratio of 66.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,535.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,645.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

