Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the October 14th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EPHY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

