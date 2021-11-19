Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.60

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$172.60 and last traded at C$171.51, with a volume of 32090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$171.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$164.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$156.14. The stock has a market cap of C$45.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total transaction of C$2,222,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,933,684.07. Also, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.84, for a total transaction of C$454,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,193,304.19.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

