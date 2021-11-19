Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$104.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L opened at C$98.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$99.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.40.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.