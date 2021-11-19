Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, NBF lifted their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$63.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.04. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

