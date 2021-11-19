MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEG. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.80. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$3.14 and a one year high of C$11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.