MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nov 19th, 2021

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEG. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.31.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.80. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$3.14 and a one year high of C$11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

