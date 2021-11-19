Short Interest in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Rises By 129.1%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFTA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $12,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,548,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

QFTA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.