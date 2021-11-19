Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 132.4% in October

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the October 14th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $3.53 on Friday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHUN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Phunware
Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.
