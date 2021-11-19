Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 132.4% in October

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the October 14th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $3.53 on Friday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHUN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

