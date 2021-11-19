Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to “Buy”

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

