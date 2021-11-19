FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 37.43%.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

