Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

CRZBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

