Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GEMD. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.14 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

