Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($58.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.24 ($60.28).

FRA:DWNI opened at €44.81 ($52.72) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.55. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

