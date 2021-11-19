Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTO. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,427 ($18.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,100.50 ($14.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,411.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,503.74.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.