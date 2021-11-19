Canaccord Genuity Cuts Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Price Target to C$1.00

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.01.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
