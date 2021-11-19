Canaccord Genuity Cuts Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Price Target to C$1.00

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

