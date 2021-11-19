MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.50 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

MAG Silver stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.03 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

