Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie has an average rating of “Buy”.

Engie stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Engie has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

