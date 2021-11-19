Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Hold

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $836.82 million and a PE ratio of -294.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

