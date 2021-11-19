B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

RMR stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

