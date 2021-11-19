Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Natura &Co Holding S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NTCO stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

