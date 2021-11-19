Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BCSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $996.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $3,349,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $2,130,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

