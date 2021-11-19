salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $348.00 by Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $348.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

NYSE:CRM opened at $302.99 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.99 and a 200-day moving average of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

