TechnipFMC plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

FTI opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

