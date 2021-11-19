Piper Sandler Comments on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $594.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,578 shares of company stock valued at $729,391. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

