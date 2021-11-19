FY2022 EPS Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Recruit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RCRRF stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.10. Recruit has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

